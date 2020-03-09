Continued Volatility Expected For China Bourse

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, skidding almost 130 points or 4.3 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,940-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is brutally negative after the bottom fell out of the oil market, while coronavirus fears add to the weak sentiment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - particularly among the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index surrendered 91.22 points or 3.01 percent to finish at 2,943.29 after trading between 2,940.71 and 2,989.21. The Shenzhen Composite Index plunged 72.51 points or 3.79 percent to end at 1,842.66.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 1.85 percent, while Bank of China lost 1.65 percent, China Construction Bank sank 2.26 percent, China Merchants Bank retreated 3.47 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 4.68 percent, Ping An Insurance declined 3.42 percent, PetroChina dropped 0.96 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 2.51 percent, China Shenhua Energy fell 2.92 percent, Gemdale slid 1.61 percent, Poly Developments was down 1.94 percent and China Vanke gave away 1.86 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and continued to see heavy losses throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 2,013.76 points or 7.79 percent to end at 23,851.02, while the NASDAQ plunged 624.94 points or 7.29 percent to 7,950.68 and the S&P 500 cratered 225.81 points or 7.60 percent to 2,746.56.

According to reports, roughly 110,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,800 have died from the disease.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday, posting their biggest single-session drop in 30 years after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and said it would aim to boost output. Concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus also contributed to oil's sharp plunge.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April tanked to $27.34 a barrel before recovering some lost ground to eventually settle at $31.13 a barrel, down $10.15 or 24.6 percent from the previous close.

Closer to home, China will release February figures for consumer and producer prices later this morning. Consumer prices are tipped to rise 5.2 percent on year, slowing from 5.4 percent in January. Producer prices are expected to ease an annual 0.3 percent after rising 0.1 percent in the previous month.

