Continued Support Tipped For Hong Kong Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 625 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,300-point plateau and it's looking at another green light on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism over an end to the trade dispute between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index surged 600.54 points or 2.34 percent to finish at 26,308.44 after trading between 25,976.07 and 26,393.01.

Among the actives, Techtronic Industries skyrocketed 6.31 percent, while CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 6.10 percent, CNOOC surged 4.70 percent, China Resources Land soared 3.78 percent, Henderson Land spiked 3.75 percent, CITIC jumped 3.45 percent, New World Development accelerated 3.19 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 3.08 percent, AAC Technologies gathered 3.03 percent, China Life Insurance perked 3.00 percent, BOC Hong Kong advanced 2.99 percent, Ping An Insurance added 2.74 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 2.67 percent, AIA Group rose 2.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.90 percent and WH Group was up 0.95 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Friday, extending recent gains.

The Dow jumped 319.92 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 26,816.59, while the NASDAQ spiked 106.26 points or 1.34 percent to 8,057.04 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.14 points or 1.09 percent to 2,970.27. For the week, the Dow and NASDAQ rose 0.9 percent, while the S&P added 0.6 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders expressed continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks, with President Donald Trump announcing late in the trading day that the two economic powers have reached a "very substantial phase one deal."

Trump said the agreement would take about three weeks to write and would likely be signed by both sides by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile in November.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday on supply concerns after an Iranian oil tanker exploded in the Red Sea after being hit by missiles launched from Saudi Arabia. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended up $1.15 or 2.2 percent at $54.70 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.