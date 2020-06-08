Continued Support Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, soaring more than 100 points or 7.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,440-point plateau and it's got another strong lead for Tuesday's action.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open, even though many of the regional bourses are significantly overbought at this point as optimism for an economic recovery continues to buoy the bourses abroad.

The SET finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the energy producers were offset by profit taking from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 2.96 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 1,438.66 after trading between 1,429.68 and 1,454.95. Volume was 23.479 billion shares worth 105.398 billion baht. There were 786 decliners and 684 gainers, with 353 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info dropped 0.71 percent, while Asset World surged 5.21 percent, Banpu shed 0.71 percent, Bangkok Bank plunged 3.95 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical fell 0.43 percent, Bangkok Expressway spiked 1.98 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 0.76 percent, Kasikornbank tumbled 2.56 percent, PTT perked 3.16 percent, PTT Exploration and Production accelerated 2.78 percent, PTT Global Chemical added 0.49 percent, Siam Commercial Bank retreated 1.96 percent, Siam Concrete skidded 1.36 percent, TMB Bank tanked 2.34 percent and Krung Thai Bank, Thailand Airport and BTS Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher again on Monday, extending recent gains and sending the NASDAQ to a record closing high.

The Dow jumped 461.46 points or 1.70 percent to finish at 27,572.44, while the NASDAQ climbed 110.66 points or 1.13 percent to end at 9,924.75 and the S&P 500 added 38.46 points or 1.20 percent to close at 3,232.39.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery as businesses begin to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown. Recent economic data has added to the optimism even as economists warn the recovery will be more gradual than expected.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, weighed down by news about Saudi Arabia's decision to not extend any additional voluntary reduction in crude production. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended down $1.36 or 3.4 percent at $38.19 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.