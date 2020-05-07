Continued Support Predicted For Taiwan Shares

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 120 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,840-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over easing Covid-19 restrictions. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the technology and cement stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index added 67.94 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 10,842.92 after trading between 10,775.16 and 10,890.87.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.13 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.77 percent, First Financial perked 0.46 percent, E Sun Financial dipped 0.19 percent, Fubon Financial and Largan Precision both eased 0.12 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.51 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 1.96 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.21 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.43 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.74 percent, Asia Cement increased 0.35 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.23 percent and Formosa Plastic and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, sending the tech-heavy NASDAQ into positive territory for 2020.

The Dow added 211.25 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 23,875.89, while the NASDAQ jumped 125.27 points or 1.41 percent to 8,979.66 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.77 points or 1.15 percent to end at 2,881.19.

The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about the U.S. economy at least partially reopening in the near future. News that a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna (MRNA) has been given FDA approval for a phase 2 trial added to the positive sentiment.

Traders were also digesting data from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in the number of new claims for unemployment benefits. Later today, the Labor Department will release its more closely watched report on the employment situation in April.

After rising sharply on data showing a jump in China's crude imports, crude oil prices retreated and ended sharply lower on Thursday amid concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $0.44 or 1.8 percent at $23.55 a barrel.

