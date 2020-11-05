Continued Support Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing more than 40 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,500-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive as the contentious election in the United States remains unsettled. The European and U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Thursday with gains in all sectors - especially among the financials, plantations and rubber glove makers.

For the day, the index jumped 36.88 points or 2.52 percent to finish at 1,501.49 after trading between 1,467.84 and 1,501.49. Volume was 6.919 billion shares worth 3.890 billion ringgit. There were 1,096 gainers and 204 decliners.

Among the actives, Sime Darby Plantations skyrocketed 6.63 percent, while Petronas Chemicals surged 5.29 percent, Dialog Group soared 4.93 percent, Tenaga Nasional spiked 4.36 percent, IHH Healthcare accelerated 4.14 percent, Digi.com rallied 3.93 percent, AMMB Holdings jumped 3.90 percent, Press Metal climbed 3.60 percent, Axiata gathered 3.04 percent, CIMB Group perked 3.03 percent, MISC advanced 2.69 percent, Top Glove added 2.47 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 2.16 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings rose 2.09 percent, Maxis increased 1.83 percent, RHB Capital improved 1.41 percent, Maybank collected 1.14 percent, Genting advanced 1.01 percent, Public Bank added 0.94 percent, Hartalega Holdings gained 0.90 percent, IOI Corporation rose 0.68 percent, Genting Malaysia increased 0.49 percent and Sime Darby was up 0.41 percent.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be form as stocks opened sharply higher on Thursday and stayed that way, extending gains from the previous two sessions.

The Dow soared 542.52 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 28,390.18, while the NASDAQ surged 300.15 points or 2.59 percent to end at 11,890.93 and the S&P 500 jumped 67.01 points or 1.95 percent to close at 3,510.45.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as traders kept an eye on the latest news regarding the presidential election. Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently seems poised to unseat President Donald Trump, although Democrats are not expected to take control of the Senate.

Meanwhile, the members of the Federal Reserve decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 0.25 percent, as widely expected. The accompanying statement said the Fed expects rates to remain unchanged until labor market reaches levels consistent with the central bank's assessments of maximum employment.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department reported a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week; later today, the Labor Department will release its more closely watched report on employment in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak as rising coronavirus cases and the delay in outcome of the U.S. Presidential election weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December settled with a loss of $0.36 or 0.9 percent at $38.79 a barrel.

