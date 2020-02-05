Continued Support Predicted For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,535-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on reports of breakthroughs in the developments of treatments for the coronavirus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantations and telecoms.

For the day, the index added 0.99 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 1,536.79 after trading between 1,529.10 and 1,539.89. Volume was 3.1 billion shares worth 2.7 billion ringgit. There were 514 gainers and 344 decliners.

Among the actives, Dialog Group surged 2.72 percent, while Kuala Lumpur Kepong soared 2.45 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings accelerated 2.06 percent, Genting plummeted 1.49 percent, MISC and Sime Darby both spiked 1.40 percent, CIMB Group jumped 1.22 percent, Press Metal perked 1.21 percent, Public Bank tumbled 1.10 percent, Hartalega Holdings skidded 1.04 percent, Genting Malaysia dropped 1.01 percent, IOI Corporation sank 0.89 percent, Top Glove retreated 0.88 percent, AMMB Holdings climbed 0.79 percent, Maybank declined 0.48 percent, Axiata advanced 0.46 percent, Digi.com sank 0.45 percent, Sime Darby Plantations added 0.39 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.31 percent, RHB Capital shed 0.18 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.17 percent, Petronas Chemicals lost 0.16 percent and PPB Group and Maxis were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened solidly higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 483.22 points or 1.68 percent to 29,290, while the NASDAQ added 40.71 points or 0.43 percent to 9,508.68 and the S&P 500 climbed 37.10 points or 1.13 percent to 3,334.69.

Traders reacted positively to reports that scientists in both China and the United Kingdom had developed an effective drug to deal with the coronavirus.

Adding to the positive sentiment, payroll processor ADP noted stronger than expected private sector job growth in January. Also, the Institute for Supply Management noted a faster rate of growth in U.S. service sector activity last month.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Wednesday on reports suggesting that OPEC and its producer allies are considering further output cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.14 or 2.3 percent at $50.75 a barrel.

