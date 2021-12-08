Continued Support Predicted For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, collecting almost 650 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just shy of the 24,000-point plateau and it's called higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, again supported by oil and technology companies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the property stocks and casinos.

For the day, the index rose 13.21 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 23,996.87 after trading between 23,907.30 and 24,097.98.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies improved 0.30 percent, while AIA Group gathered 1.34 percent, Alibaba Group plummeted 4.66 percent, Alibaba Health Info plunged 2.17 percent, ANTA Sports climbed 1.43 percent, China Life Insurance retreated 0.75 percent, China Mengniu Dairy sank 0.34 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 0.81 percent, China Resources Land advanced 1.19 percent, CITIC declined 0.53 percent, CNOOC lost 0.26 percent, Country Garden rose 0.10 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical was up 0.12 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 0.82 percent, Hang Lung Properties gained 0.64 percent, Henderson Land rallied 1.38 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas tumbled 1.02 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tanked 1.82 percent, Li Ning surged 5.37 percent, Longfor jumped 2.06 percent, Meituan fell 0.24 percent, New World Development increased 0.16 percent, Sands China spiked 4.63 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 0.31 percent, Techtronic Industries strengthened 1.09 percent, Xiaomi Corporation eased 0.10 percent and WuXi Biologics soared 4.95 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday, shook off a midday slump and finished in the green.

The Dow added 35.32 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 35,754.75, while the NASDAQ jumped 100.07 points or 0.64 percent to end at 15,786.99 and the S&P 500 rose 14.46 points or 0.31 percent to close at 4,701.21.

The choppy trading seen for most of the day came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

With concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant easing, traders are now looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Reports suggest the Fed could decide to double the pace of tapering its asset purchase program to $30 billion per month.

Some positive sentiment was generated by comments from Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) regarding the effectiveness of their Covid vaccine as preliminary laboratory studies have demonstrated that three doses of their vaccine neutralize the Omicron variant.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.31 or 0.4 percent at $72.36 a barrel.

