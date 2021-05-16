Continued Support Anticipated For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday halted the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 130 points or 4.2 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,150-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected especially from the technology and oil stocks. The European and U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the technology and oil companies, weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the industrials and chemicals.

For the day, the index climbed 31.21 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 3,153.32 after trading between 3,131.35 and 3,162.31. Volume was 822 million shares worth 14.2 trillion won. There were 506 gainers and 343 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.72 percent, while KB Financial tanked 2.04 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 2.03 percent, Samsung Electronics rallied 2.04 percent, LG Electronics rose 0.34 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.85 percent, Naver climbed 1.48 percent, LG Chem added 0.47 percent, Lotte Chemical eased 0.18 percent, S-Oil and KEPCO both improved 0.63 percent, SK Innovation surged 4.91 percent, POSCO dropped 0.91 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.44 percent, Hyundai Motor dipped 0.22 percent and Kia Motors advanced 0.98 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened well into the green on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 360.73 points or 1.06 percent, while the NASDAQ surged 304.98 points or 2.32 percent to end at 13,429.98 and the S&P 500 spiked 61.35 points or 1.49 percent to close at 4,173.85. For the week, the Dow shed 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ sank 2.3 percent and the S&P fell 1.4 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off seen earlier in the week.

A Commerce Department report showing retail sales were virtually unchanged in April after soaring by an upwardly revised 10.7 percent in March may also have eased concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.

Also, the Federal Reserve said industrial output in the U.S. increased less than expected in April, while the University of Michigan released a report showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in May.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, due largely to short covering after the setback in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up by $1.55 or 2.4 percent at $65.37 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 0.7 percent for the week.

