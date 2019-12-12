Continued Strength Predicted For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, accelerating more than 550 points or 2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 27,000-point plateau and it's expected to crash through that resistance on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the casinos, properties, financials and oil companies.

For the day, the index jumped 348.71 points or 1.31 percent to finish at 26,994.14 after trading between 26,837.94 and 27,048.98.

Among the actives, Galaxy Entertainment surged 4.53 percent, while CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 2.88 percent, Tencent Holdings spiked 2.65 percent, Sands China accelerated 2.45 percent, AIA Group jumped 2.24 percent, New World Development climbed 2.16 percent, BOC Hong Kong advanced 1.90 percent, CITIC gathered 1.62 percent, AAC Technologies perked 1.47 percent, WH Group added 1.14 percent, China Life Insurance gained 0.97 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical(Sinopec) rose 0.91 percent, CNOOC increased 0.88 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.71 percent. Hong Kong & China Gas was up 0.67 percent and Ping An Insurance added 0.50 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Thursday on renewed optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal.

The Dow added 220.75 points or 0.79 percent to 28,132.05, while the NASDAQ gained 63.27 points or 0.73 percent top 8,717.32 and the S&P 500 rose 26.94 points or 0.86 percent to 3,168.57.

The early rally on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. "Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!" Trump said in a post on Twitter just after the start of trading.

Trump also met with top trade advisers to discuss current plans to raise tariffs on $160 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sunday; officials downplayed the repercussions the new tariffs would have on the U.S. economy.

Crude oil process were higher Thursday, supported by reports from OPEC that there could be an oil market deficit next year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.42 or 0.7 percent at $59.18 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release Q3 figures for industrial production later today; in Q2, production was down 0.7 percent on quarter and up 0.4 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.