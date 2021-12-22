Continued Strength Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, rising more than 10 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,625-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains positive on easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, plus support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 4.54 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 1,626.79 after trading between 1,624.77 and 1,632.33. Volume was 22.072 billion shares worth 60.938 billion baht. There were 854 decliners and 585 gainers, with 646 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info dropped 0.92 percent, while Bangkok Bank collected 0.43 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.44 percent, BTS Group gained 0.54 percent, CP All Public and PTT Exploration and Production both fell 0.43 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods rose 0.42 percent, Energy Absolute skidded 1.08 percent, Gulf improved 0.58 percent, Krung Thai Bank advanced 0.79 percent, PTT Oil & Retail climbed 0.99 percent, PTT jumped 1.35 percent, Siam Concrete dipped 0.26 percent, True Corporation increased 0.44 percent, TTB Bank sank 0.76 percent and Thailand Airport, Bangkok Expressway, IRPC, Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Card, PTT Global Chemical, SCG Packaging and Siam Commercial Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages shook off a sluggish start on Wednesday, quickly moving higher and finishing in the green.

The Dow jumped 261.19 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 35,753.89, while the NASDAQ spiked 180.81 points or 1.18 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 47.33 points or 1.02 percent to end at 4,696.56.

The markets drew strength from easing worries about Omicron and U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks that it is still possible to reach a deal with Senator Joe Manchin to push the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill through Congress.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence improved by much more than expected in the month of December.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Wednesday after data showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February spiked $1.64 or 2.3 percent at $72.76 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.