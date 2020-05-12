Continued Selling Pressure Expected For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 620 points or 2.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,245-point plateau and it's likely to see further losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns of a second wave of the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plunged 356.38 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 24,245.68 after trading between 24,136.20 and 24,411.04.

Among the actives, China Life Insurance cratered 3.01 percent, while China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plummeted 2.93 percent, China Resources Land and Sun Hung Kai Properties both plunged 2.84 percent, CITIC tumbled 2.79 percent, CNOOC tanked 2.63 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skidded 2.49 percent, China Mobile retreated 2.20 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical surrendered 2.15 percent, Sands China declined 1.71 percent, AIA Group sank 1.63 percent, China Mengniu Dairy advanced 1.59 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 1.35 percent, Hong Kong &China gas lost 1.30 percent, New World Development fell 0.98 percent, WH Group slid 0.97 percent, Tencent Holdings dipped 0.92 percent, AAC Technologies added 0.75 percent and Ping An Insurance was down 0.63 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks were lackluster for much of Tuesday's trade before heading firmly south late in the day.

The Dow tumbled 457.21 points or 1.89 percent to finish at 23,764.78, while the NASDAQ plunged 189.79 points or 2.06 percent to 9,002.55 and the S&P 555 sank 60.60 points or 2.05 percent to end at 2,870.12.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street may have reflected renewed coronavirus concerns after Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of "suffering and death" if the country reopens prematurely.

Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, and other members of the White House coronavirus task force testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Fauci told the committee a vaccine is essential to stopping the spread of the coronavirus but noted a usable vaccine will not be ready in the near term.

Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as traders created fresh long positions on hopes output cuts by major producers will help offset concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $1.64 or 6.8 percent at $25.78 a barrel.

