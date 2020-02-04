Continued Recovery Predicted For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market finally halted its 10-day slide on Tuesday after tumbling almost 80 points or 4.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,535-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive as investors continue to look for bargains after last week's heavy selling. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index advanced 13.85 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 1,535.80 after trading between 1,527.70 and 1,542.59. Volume was 3 billion shares worth 2.6 billion ringgit. There were 552 gainers and 351 decliners.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals surged 4.55 percent, while Axiata soared 3.57 percent, AMMB Holdings spiked 2.98 percent, Digi.com and Malaysia Airports Holdings both accelerated 2.56 percent, Genting tumbled 2.18 percent, Tenaga Nasional jumped 2.09 percent, Public Bank skidded 1.94 percent, Dialog Group climbed 1.85 percent, Sime Darby Plantations perked 1.80 percent, CIMB Group gathered 1.44 percent, Top Glove Corporation sank 1.38 percent, Genting Malaysia dropped 1.33 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong advanced 1.33 percent, IHH Healthcare added 1.24 percent, Sime Darby gained 0.94 percent, Maybank collected 0.48 percent, RHB Capital rose 0.35 percent, Hartalega Holdings fell 0.17 percent and IOI Corporation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session after last week's selloff.

The Dow jumped 407.82 points or 1.44 percent to end at 28,807.63, while the NASDAQ surged 194.57 points or 2.10 percent to 9,467.57 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.67 points or 1.50 percent to 3,297.59.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders seem to expect China to announce additional stimulus measures to boost the economy amid the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus has now claimed 425 lives and infected more than 20,000 people in mainland China, with efforts to contain the outbreak expected to stifle the Chinese economy.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods spiked by more than anticipated in December.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled lower on Tuesday, weighed by concerns over the outlook for energy demand amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures ended down $0.50 or 1 percent at $49.61 a barrel.

