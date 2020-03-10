Continued Recovery Predicted For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day losing streak in which it had cratered more than 1,600 points or 6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,400-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic amidst continued volatility, thanks to hopes for economic stimulus to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to at least open higher but are likely in for another wild ride.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index surged 352.05 points or 1.41 percent to finish at 25,392.51 after trading between 24,978.97 and 25,578.61.

Among the actives, CITIC surged 4.93 percent, while Wharf Real Estate soared 4.23 percent, Techtronic Industries spiked 3.85 percent, Galaxy Entertainment accelerated 3.79 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 3.68 percent, CNOOC jumped 2.96 percent, AAC Technologies climbed 2.91 percent, Sands China gathered 1.52 percent, Tencent Holdings perked 1.48 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 1.34 percent, China Mobile dropped 1.11 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 1.05 percent, BOC Hong Kong and Ping An Insurance both gained 1.01 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.70 percent, New World Development increased 0.64 percent, AIA Group was up 0.63 percent, WH Group added 0.51 percent, China Mengniu Dairy lost 0.35 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 0.22 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks showed wild swings on Tuesday before eventually finishing the day sharply higher.

The Dow surged 826.82 points or 3.47 percent to end at 24,677.84, while the NASDAQ soared 315.08 points or 3.96 percent to 8,265.75 and the S&P 500 jumped 94.85 points or 3.45 percent to 2,841.41.

The initial strength on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting after the Dow plummeted by more than 2,000 points on Monday to its lowest closing level in over a year.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to President Donald Trump's pledge to provide "very substantial relief" amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders expressed uncertainty about the timing and efficacy of Trump's proposed measures. Stocks showed a strong move back to the upside in the afternoon as traders expressed confidence that the government will eventually provide additional stimulus.

Crude oil prices rebounded on Tuesday, one day after prices plummeted almost 25 percent as Saudi Arabia threatened to flood the market following a spat with Russia over production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April climbed $4.47 or 14.85 percent to $34.64 a barrel.

