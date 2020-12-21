Continued Consolidation Predicted For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, retreating more than 370 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 26,300-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on renewed coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financials, properties and oil companies, while the casinos and insurance stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 191.92 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 26,306.68 after trading between 26,274.65 and 26,498.65.

Among the actives, WuXi Biologics surged 3.66 percent, while China Mobile plummeted 3.07 percent, Wharf Real Estate plunged 2.48 percent, New World Development tanked 2.41 percent, BOC Hong Kong tumbled 2.33 percent, Alibaba skidded 2.19 percent, AAC Technologies retreated 2.10 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 2.02 percent, CITIC surrendered 1.99 percent, China Resources Land and Hang Lung Properties both sank 1.91 percent, Xiaomi Corporation spiked 1.74 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.30 percent, Galaxy Entertainment jumped 1.30 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical shed 1.15 percent, WH Group lost 0.92 percent, Power Assets fell 0.86 percent, China Life Insurance slid 0.71 percent, China Mengniu Dairy advanced 0.69 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dipped 0.52 percent, AIA Group added 0.39 percent, Techtronic Industries was down 0.37 percent, Sands China eased 0.14 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.11 percent and CNOOC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but recovered as the day progressed to end mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 37.40 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 30,216.45, while the NASDAQ fell 13.12 points or 0.10 percent to end at 12,742.52 and the S&P 500 slid 14.49 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,694.92.

The early sell-off on Wall Street came on concerns about a new coronavirus strain in the U.K., with the variant said to be 70 percent more infectious than the original strain. This led Canada as well as several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, to order a suspension of flights from Britain.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders also reacted to news that Congressional leaders finally agreed on a new $900 billion relief package. The bill will purportedly provide more federal assistance to small businesses, healthcare providers, and the unemployed and includes direct payments worth up to $600 per adult and child.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday as reports of a surge in a new strain of coronavirus in the U.K. raised concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $1.27 or 2.6 percent at $47.97 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release Q3 figures for current account later today; in the previous three months, the current account surplus was HKD60.53 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.