Continued Consolidation Likely For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slipping almost 25 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,500-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on concerns about the coronavirus and uncertainty about additional stimulus. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dropped 15.63 points or 1.03 percent to finish at 1,497.88 after trading between 1,494.45 and 1,518.05. Volume was 29.066 billion shares worth 96.698 billion baht. There were 1,167 decliners and 471 gainers, with 3.09 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info fell 0.28 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.24 percent, Asset World tumbled 2.09 percent, Bangkok Asset Management dropped 0.94 percent, Bangkok Bank plunged 3.94 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical retreated 1.40 percent, BTS Group declined 2.03 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods surrendered 2.59 percent, Gulf sank 1.46 percent, Kasikornbank soared 3.20 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 2.40 percent, PTT plummeted 3.07 percent, PTT Exploration and Production shed 0.89 percent, PTT Global Chemical cratered 2.78 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.80 percent, Siam Concrete spiked 1.81 percent, TMB Bank was down 2.52 percent and Bangkok Expressway was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday but rebounded to finish mixed and little changed.

The Dow shed 179.03 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 30,996.98, while the NASDAQ rose 12.15 points or 0.09 percent to end at 13,543.06 and the S&P 500 fell 11.60 points or 0.30 percent to close at 3,841.47. For the week, the Dow added 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 4.2 percent and the S&P rose 1.9 percent.

The lower open on Wall Street came on profit taking following recent gains, as well as uncertainty about President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The negative sentiment may have been partly offset by a report from the National Association of Realtors showing an unexpected rebound in existing home sales in December.

Crude oil prices slid on Friday after data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended January 15. Rising coronavirus cases and lockdown measures also raised concerns about the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures sank $0.86 or 1.6 percent at $52.27 a barrel and 0.2 percent for the week.

