Continued Consolidation Likely For Thai Shares

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 65 points or 5.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,255-point plateau and it figures to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on crude oil and coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. bourses were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure top open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index dropped 13.48 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 1,252.92 after trading between 1,243.58 and 1,260.96. Volume was 15.004 billion shares worth 58.676 billion baht. There were 702 decliners and 592 gainers, with 341 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.51 percent, while Thailand Airport tanked 2.42 percent, Asset World retreated 1.60 percent, Banpu tumbled 4.31 percent, Bangkok Bank plunged 6.72 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.48 percent, Bangkok Expressway declined 1.63 percent, BTS Group plummeted 6.09 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 1.82 percent, Kasikornbank cratered 6.28 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 1.80 percent, PTT shed 3.55 percent, PTT Exploration and Production skidded 3.48 percent, PTT Global Chemical fell 2.04 percent, Siam Commercial Bank dropped 2.79 percent, Siam Concrete eased 0.93 percent and TMB Bank was down 2.13 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 631.56 points or 2.67 percent to finish at 23,018.88, while the NASDAQ plunged 297.50 points or 3.48 percent to 8,263.23 and the S&P 500 sank 86.60 points or 3.07 percent to 2,736.56.

Continued concerns about Monday's historic nosedive by crude oil prices weighed on Wall Street amid worries about the impact on the already hard hit U.S. energy industry.

Mounting worries about oversupply in the global crude market and lack of storage facilities knocked the wind out of the commodity once again. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May expired at $10.01 a barrel, rising $47.64, or 127 percent from Monday's close of -$37.63 a barrel.

WTI crude oil futures for June contract settled with a loss of $8.66, or about 43 percent, at $11.57 a barrel for the lowest close for most-active contracts in over 21 years.

Lingering concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic also generated some negative sentiment, with President Donald Trump set to suspend immigration in the U.S. as a result of the outbreak.

