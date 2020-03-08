Continued Consolidation Likely For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 25 points or 1.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,480-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on coronavirus fears and its effect on the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower om Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index fell 7.93 points or 0.53 percent to end at 1,483.10 after trading between 1,479.74 and 1,486.84. Volume was 2.6 billion shares worth 2.3 billion ringgit. There were 649 decliners and 251 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 4.71 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 3.38 percent, Press Metal plunged 3.09 percent, Hartalega Holdings soared 2.73 percent, IGH Healthcare spiked 2.68 percent, Genting tumbled 2.46 percent, Public Bank skidded 1.89 percent, Dialog Group retreated 1.50 percent, CIMB Group declined 1.33 percent, Axiata sank 1.23 percent, Genting Malaysia dropped 1.09 percent, IOI Corporation shed 0.95 percent, Maxis jumped 0.93 percent, Sime Darby Plantations advanced 0.82 percent, Digi.com added 0.48 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.37 percent, Maybank lost 0.35 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.32 percent, AMMB Goldings slid 0.27 percent, Petronas Chemicals and RHB Capital both dipped 0.18 percent, MISC eased 0.13 percent and Sime Darby and Petronas Dagangan were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday. They pulled back from sessions lows as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 256.50 points or 0.98 percent to end at 25,864,78, while the NASDAQ lost 162.98 points or 1.87 percent to 8,575.62 and the S&P 500 fell 51.57 points or 1.71 percent to 2,972.37. For the week, the Dow added 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 0.1 percent and the S&P rose 0.6 percent.

The early selloff on Wall Street came as traders continue to worry about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Recent data points to a slowdown in new coronavirus infections in China, but the disease seems to be spreading more rapidly around the rest of the world.

The worries about the outbreak overshadowed the Labor Department's usually closely watched monthly employment report - which showed stronger than expected job growth in February, although traders view the data as old news as the coronavirus fears have ramped up only recently.

Crude oil prices plummeted to a multi-year low on Friday after OPEC's proposal for deeper output cuts was rejected by its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $4.62 or 10.1 percent at $41.28 a barrel, the lowest settlement since August 2016.

