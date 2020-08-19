Continued Consolidation Expected For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding almost 180 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 12,775-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on economic recovery woes. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the technology stocks and mixed performances from the financials and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 93.50 points or 0.73 percent to finish at the daily low of 12,778.64 after peaking at 12,950.11.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dipped 0.12 percent, while Mega Financial eased 0.17 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.47 percent, First Financial fell 0.23 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.27 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.90 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.63 percent, Largan Precision added 0.27 percent, Catcher Technology plunged 4.85 percent, MediaTek retreated 1.30 percent, Formosa Plastic declined 1.11 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.35 percent, Taiwan Cement advanced 0.80 percent and CTBC Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were unable to hold on to early gains on Wednesday, slipping firmly into the red.

The Dow shed 85.19 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 27,692.88, while the NASDAQ lost 64.38 points or 0.57 percent to end at 11.146.46 and the S&P 500 fell 14.93 points or 0.44 percent to close at 3,374.85.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street followed the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July monetary policy meeting. They noted that the coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world.

The Fed noted economic activity and employment have picked up somewhat in recent months but remain well below their levels at the beginning of the year.

Gold and biotech stocks were weak, as were commercial real estate, oil and steel stocks, contributing to the downturn by the broader markets.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release July numbers for export orders and Q2 figures for current account later today. Export orders are expected to rise 3.7 percent on year, slowing from 6.5 percent in June. The current account surplus in Q1 was $18.16 billion.

