Continued Consolidation Expected For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping more than 10 points or 0.1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange remains just beneath the 10,920-point plateau and it's likely to extend its losses again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on a worsening outlook for the world economy and tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished barely lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index eased 1.01 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 10,918.01 after trading between 10,886.62 and 10,947.53.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 1.09 percent, while Mega Financial lost 0.51 percent, CTBC Financial dropped 0.72 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.33 percent, First Financial dipped 0.23 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.56 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.38 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.36 percent, Hon Hai Precision rose 0.27 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.40 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 0.87 percent, MediaTek fell 0.26 percent, Asia Cement perked 0.35 percent and Taiwan Cement rose 0.13 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were unable to hold a firm opening on Tuesday, sliding throughout the day to finish firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 142.22 points or 0.53 percent to 26,807.77, while the NASDAQ lost 118.83 points or 1.46 percent to 7,993.63 and the S&P 500 fell 25.18 points or 0.84 percent to 2,966.60.

Early buying interest faded following the release of a report from the Conference Board showing a substantial deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in September.

Stocks saw further downside in afternoon trading amid reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is prepared to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The president has come under fire amid allegations he threatened to withhold military aid unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conducted an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as weak economic data from Asia, Europe and the U.S. raised concerns about near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.35 or 2.3 percent at $57.29 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.