Continued Consolidation Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping more than 25 points or 0.3 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 7,490-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, clouded by conflicting reports on U.S. tariffs. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to tick lower on profit taking.

The JCI finished slightly lower again on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, cement stocks and resource companies.

For the day, the index dipped 13.57 points or 0.18 percent to finish at the daily low of 7,490.18 after peaking at 7,580.55.

Among the actives, Bank Mandiri shed 0.43 percent, while Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.40 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia added 0.49 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison gained 0.44 percent, Indocement improved 0.82 percent, Semen Indonesia slumped 1.19 percent, United Tractors rose 0.21 percent, Astra International climbed 1.22 percent, Energi Mega Persada surged 4.96 percent, Astra Agro Lestari fell 0.36 percent, Aneka Tambang rallied 2.27 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 5.40 percent, Timah advanced 1.00 percent, Bumi Resources dropped 0.88 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga, Bank Central Asia, Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Indofood Sukses Makmur were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened higher but quickly slumped and then spent the day hugging the line, ending little changed and on opposite sides.

The Dow stumbled 224.48 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 43,968.64, while the NASDAQ gained 73.27 points or 0.35 percent to close at 21,242.70 and the S&P 500 fell 5.06 points or 0.08 percent to end at 6,340.00.

The early strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump announced a 100 percent tariff on imports of semiconductors and chips but said companies that are building in the United States would be exempt.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders continued to express concerns about the economic impact of Trump's trade policies as new tariffs on dozens of countries took effect on Thursday.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week. Also, the Labor Department noted a significant rebound by labor productivity in the second quarter.

Crude oil prices fell Thursday on inconsistency in the U.S. stance on Russia and it's invasion on Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was down $0.49 or 0.76 percent at $63.86 per barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see July numbers for retail sales later today; in June, sales were up 1.9 percent on year.

