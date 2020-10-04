Continued Consolidation Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after ending the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,240-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to the uncertainty created by U.S. President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index lost 10.05 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 1,237.54 after trading between 1,231.11 and 1,246.78. Volume was 18.626 billion shares worth 54.248 billion baht. Volume was 1,005 decliners and 491 gainers, with 390 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info dipped 0.29 percent, while Thailand Airport dropped 0.0.88 percent, Asset World plunged 5.11 percent, Bangkok Bank tanked 2.34 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical skidded 1.02 percent, BTS Group climbed 1.04 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods jumped 1.80 percent, Kasikornbank tumbled 2.57 percent, Krung Thai Bank retreated 1.69 percent, PTT declined 2.27 percent, PTT Exploration and Production plunged 5.66 percent, PTT Global Chemical surrendered 1.88 percent, Siam Commercial Bank sank 1.54 percent, TMB Bank lost 3.37 percent and Bangkok Expressway and Siam Concrete were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the session, with the NASDAQ posting particularly steep losses.

The Dow shed 134.09 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 27,682.81, while the NASDAQ plummeted 251.49 points or 2.22 percent to end at 11,075.02 and the S&P 500 sank 32.36 points or 0.96 percent to close at 3,348.44. For the week, the Dow surged 1.9 percent and the NASDAQ and S&P both climbed 1.5 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street came following news that Trump and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus. This just a month before Election Day and has led to additional uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election.

In economic news, the Labor Department said U.S. job growth slowed by much more than anticipated in September.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by worries about the outlook for energy demand amid reports of sharp spikes in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.67 or 4.3 percent at $37.05 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide September numbers for consumer prices later today; in August, overall inflation was down 0.5 percent on year and core CPI was up an annual 0.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.