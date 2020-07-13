Continued Consolidation Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding more than 20 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,340-point plateau and it's tipped to extend its losses on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with technology stocks expected to weigh heavily - while growing coronavirus concerns add to the negative sentiment. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financial and cement stocks were mitigated by support from the food companies and a mixed picture from the energy producers.

For the day, the index fell 8.13 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 1,342.37 after trading between 1,339.69 and 1,363.82. Volume was 17.436 billion shares worth 62.374 billion baht. There were 1,059decliners and 353 gainers, with 311 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.79 percent, while Thailand Airport dropped 0.91 percent, Bangkok Bank skidded 0.93 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical tumbled 1.75 percent, Bangkok Expressway retreated 1.59 percent, BTS Group lost 0.89 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods surged 6.30 percent, Kasikornbank declined 1.64 percent, Krung Thai Bank surrendered 0.96 percent, PTT plunged 1.96 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 0.82 percent, PTT Global Chemical added 0.54 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.35 percent, Siam Concrete slid 0.52 percent, TMB Bank plummeted 2.88 percent and Asset World was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened sharply higher on Monday before the gains dissipated in afternoon trade and fell into the red.

The Dow added 10.50 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 26,085.80, while the NASDAQ plummeted 226.60 points or 2.13 percent to end at 10,390.84 and the S&P 500 sank 29.82 points or 0.94 percent to close at 3,155.22.

The sharp pullback by the NASDAQ came as tech giants like Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) showed substantial downturns after reaching new record intraday highs.

The afternoon sell-off on Wall Street also came as California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled back the state's reopening following a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The early rally on Wall Street followed upbeat news regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) announced that two of the companies' vaccine candidates received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The upbeat news on the vaccine front came as the U.S. has reported more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases for three days in a row, with Florida seeing a record 15,299 new cases on Sunday.

Crude oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about the energy demand outlook resurfaced amid worries about rising new coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August fell $0.45 or 1.1 percent at $40.10 a barrel.

