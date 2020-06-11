Continued Consolidation Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the six-day winning streak in which it had soared more than 100 points or 7.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,400-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns for a second wave of Covid-19 and a resulting economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply lower on Thursday with damage across the board - especially from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index dropped 22.00 points or 1.55 percent to finish at 1,396.77 after trading between 1,384.68 and 1,421.51. Volume was 25.310 billion shares worth 82.892 billion baht. There were 1,037 decliners and 457 gainers, with 278 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 1.02 percent, while Thailand Airport tumbled 3.76 percent, Asset World skidded 2.57 percent, Banpu retreated 1.52 percent, Bangkok Bank dropped 1.19 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical declined 1.29 percent, BTS Group fell 0.85 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.82 percent, Kasikornbank surrendered 3.86 percent, Krung Thai Bank plunged 4.17 percent, PTT sank 1.91 percent, PTT Exploration and Production lost 2.86 percent, PTT Global Chemical plummeted 4.59 percent, Siam Commercial Bank slid 3.08 percent, Siam Concrete was down 2.15 percent, TMB Bank dipped 3.25 percent and Bangkok Expressway was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 1,861.82 points or 6.90 percent to finish at 25,128.17, while the NASDAQ tumbled 527.62 points or 5.27 percent to end at 9,492.73 and the S&P 500 plunged 188.04 points or 5.89 percent to close at 3,002.10.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases, fueling worries that economic reopening caused a spike in infections after the number of hospitalizations since Memorial Day has risen in a dozen states.

Meanwhile, as businesses reopen, the Labor Department reported a continued decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. A separate report from Labor Department showed a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices in May.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Thursday as reports showing a resurgence in coronavirus cases raised the possibility of another lockdown and a likely drop in energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $3.26 or 8.2 percent at $36.34 a barrel.

