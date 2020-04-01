Continued Consolidation Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 75 points or 7.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,10-point plateau and it's likely to take further damage again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests further consolidation on coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index dropped 20.35 points or 1.81 percent to finish at 1,105.51 after trading between 1,105.34 and 1,132.10. Volume was 19.762 billion shares worth 67.169 billion baht. There were 644 decliners and 448 gainers, with 358 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info tumbled 2.74 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 2.46 percent, Banpu advanced 0.94 percent, Bangkok Bank sank 1,74 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical fell 0.53 percent, Bangkok Expressway retreated 1.29 percent, BTS Group declined 2.20 percent, Kasikornbank plunged 3.55 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 1.75 percent, PTT shed 1.63 percent, PTT Exploration and Production was down 0.74 percent, PTT Global Chemical jumped 2.46 percent, Siam Commercial Bank tanked 2.17 percent, Siam Concrete dipped 1.85 percent, TMB Bank plummeted 7.95 percent and Asset World and Charoen Pokphand Foods were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Wednesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 973.65 points or 4.44 percent to finish at 20,943.51, while the NASDAQ lost 339.52 points or 4.41 percent to 7,360.58 and the S&P 500 fell 114.09 points or 4.41 percent to 2,470.50.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed coronavirus concerns after White House officials warned of nearly a quarter million deaths from the pandemic, which Trump previously sought to downplay.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted a modest decrease in private sector employment in March, although the data does not reflect the impact of coronavirus-induced shutdowns. Also, the Institute for Supply Management saw a modest drop in manufacturing activity in March.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday as data showed crude stockpiles in the U.S. rose for a 10th straight week. Continued worries about the outlook for energy demand amid the coronavirus outbreak also weighed on energy prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May dipped $0.17 or 0.8 percent at $20.31 a barrel.

