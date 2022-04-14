Continued Consolidation Called For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after snapping the two-day slide in which it stumbled almost 300 points or 1.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,245-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, thanks to a spike in crude oil prices and treasury yields. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index lost 56.00 points or 0.32 percent to finish at the daily low of 17,245.65 after peaking at 17,374.14.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial slumped 1.07 percent, while Mega Financial plunged 4.12 percent, CTBC Financial tumbled 2.97 percent, Fubon Financial skidded 1.05 percent, First Financial tanked 3.21 percent, E Sun Financial plummeted 5.39 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.52 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.92 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.34 percent, MediaTek tumbled 2.16 percent, Delta Electronics dropped 0.98 percent, Nan Ya Plastics slid 0.77 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.63 percent, Taiwan Cement sank 0.62 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Hon Hai Precision and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages spent much of Thursday in the red and finished in negative territory.

The Dow dropped 113.36 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 34,451.23, while the NASDAQ plunged 292.51 points or 2.14 percent to close at 13,351.08 and the S&P 500 tumbled 54.00 points or 1.21 percent to end at 4,392.59.

For the week, the Dow dipped 0.78 percent, the NASDAQ sank 2.63 percent and the S&P lost 2.13 percent; the markets are closed on Friday for Good Friday.

Tech stocks helped lead the way lower amid a substantial rebound by treasury yields, with the yield on the ten-year note reaching its highest closing level since December 2018.

In economic news, the Commerce Department showing U.S. retail sales increased in March, while the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week. And the University of Michigan showed a substantial improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in April.

Crude oil prices surged on Thursday amid reports that the European Union is considering a ban on Russian oil imports. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $2.70 or 2.6 percent; WTI crude futures gained nearly 9 percent in the week.

