Continued Consolidation Called For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Tuesday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 80 points or 3.9 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,165-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on concerns over the rebounding number of coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, industrials and technology stocks - although the chemical companies offered support.

For the day, the index sank 23.76 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 2,164.17 after trading between 2,164.03 and 2,206.79. Volume was 837 million shares worth 14.7 trillion won. There were 581 decliners and 263 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.50 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.14 percent, Hana Financial and KEPCO both sank 1.81 percent, Samsung Electronics tanked 2.91 percent, LG Electronics plummeted 3.82 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.40 percent, Lotte Chemical soared 2.04 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.38 percent, SK Innovation dropped 1.48 percent, POSCO perked 1.09 percent, SK Telecom plunged 3.11 percent, Hyundai Motors tumbled 2.27 percent, Kia Motors plunged 2.28 percent and S-Oil was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved significantly lower on Tuesday, giving ground following the strong upward move seen in recent sessions.

The Dow tumbled 396.85 points or 1.51 percent, while the NASDAQ lost 89.76 points or 0.86 percent to end at 10,343.89 and the S&P 500 dropped 34.40 points or 1.08 percent to close at 3,145.32.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came as a lack of major U.S. economic data allowed concerns about the coronavirus pandemic to resurface. The concerns came as World Health Organization officials warned that the death toll from the pandemic may start to climb again.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic also warned that the spike in coronavirus cases in southern and western states could slow the U.S. economic recovery.

Crude oil futures settled nearly flat on Tuesday as traders weighed the prospects for energy demand amid reports showing a surge in coronavirus infections. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August settled at $40.62 a barrel, down just a penny from the previous close.

