Continued Consolidation Called For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday halted the modest two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 10 points or 0.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,600-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft with energy stocks expected to weigh after crude oil futures went negative for the first time ever. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the property stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index sank 16.75 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 2,597.85 after trading between 2,592.95 and 2,627.56. Volume was 1.18 billion shares worth 1.09 billion Singapore dollars. There were 223 decliners and 211 gainers.

Among the actives, SATS surged 3.27 percent, while Thai Beverage plummeted 2.88 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust soared 2.73 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tumbled 1.96 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust skidded 1.71 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering spiked 1.49 percent, Ascendas REIT retreated 1.38 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust accelerated 1.29 percent, Wilmar International jumped 1.17 percent, Singapore Exchange perked 1.12 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust advanced 1.08 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding added 0.99 percent, DBS Group declined 0.93 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dropped 0.79 percent, CapitaLand sank 0.67 percent, Genting Singapore shed 0.66 percent, SembCorp Industries lost 0.62 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.55 percent, SingTel gained 0.36 percent, Keppel Corp rose 0.35 percent and Singapore Airlines and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow shed 592.05 points or 2.44 percent to 23,650.44, while the NASDAQ dropped 89.41 points or 1.03 percent to 8,560.73 and the S&P 500 sank 51.40 points or 1.79 percent to 2,823.16.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on last week's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An historic drop by the price of crude oil also weighed on the markets, with a crude futures contract turning negative for the first time ever.

The front month contract settled at -$37.63 a barrel, as against Friday's settlement price of $18.27 a barrel. The previous low for a front-month contract was $9.75, way back in April 1986.

The tumble was due to rising concerns about the excess supply in the oil market and the lack of storage facility, and mounting fears about the outlook for energy demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

