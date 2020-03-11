Continued Consolidation Called For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market fell into the red again on Wednesday, one day after it had snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 240 points or 8.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,780-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to ongoing concerns about the effect of the coronavirus on the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index was down 48.82 points or 1.72 percent to finish at 2,783.72 after trading between 2,778.92 and 2,861.25. Volume was 1.94 billion shares worth 2.06 billion Singapore dollars. There were 324 decliners and 155 gainers.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 4.02 percent, while Singapore Exchange plunged 3.70 percent, Wilmar International tumbled 2.86 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 2.67 percent, Keppel Corp retreated 2.63 percent, United Overseas Bank declined 2.60 percent, CapitaLand dropped 2.32 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 2.26 percent, DBS Group shed 2.23 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 2.19 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust slid 2.11 percent, SingTel fell 2.08 percent, Genting Singapore dipped 1.35 percent, Thai Beverage was down 0.67 percent, Ascendas REIT eased 0.60 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust, Mapletree Commercial Trust and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks gap opened sharply lower on Wednesday and moved lower still as the day progressed - offsetting gains from the previous session.

The Dow plummeted 1,464.94 points or 5.86 percent to finish at 23,553.22, while the NASDAQ tumbled 392.20 points or 4.70 percent to 7,952.05 and the S&P 500 plunged 140.85 points or 4.89 percent to 2,741.85.

The pullback on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on Tuesday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Total confirmed cases have climbed above 121,000 worldwide, while the total number of deaths is closing in on 4,400.

Traders seem to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.

Crude oil prices moved higher in early trading on Wednesday before reversing course and heading south again as the day progressed. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April tumbled $2.00 or 5.76 percent to $32.69 a barrel on Wednesday - wiping out the gains from the previous session.

