Continued Consolidation Called For Singapore Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding almost 30 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,155-point plateau and it's predicted to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns over the coronavirus, which continues to spread. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financials and mixed performances from the plantations and industrials.

For the day, the index lost 16.95 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 3,153.73 after trading between 3,144.33 and 3,183.46. Volume was 1.99 billion shares worth 1.59 billion Singapore dollars. There were 265 decliners and 164 gainers.

Among the actives, SingTel plummeted 2.08 percent, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 1.55 percent, Singapore Press Holdings spiked 1.51 percent, DBS Group tumbled 1.25 percent, Genting Singapore retreated 1.15 percent, Ascendas REIT climbed 0.96 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust declined 0.96 percent, Singapore Exchange jumped 0.87 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust advanced 0.86 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation skidded 0.82 percent, Thai Beverage added 0.63 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust dropped 0.54 percent, Wilmar International shed 0.51 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gained 0.49 percent, SembCorp Industries rose 0.47 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 0.16 percent, Keppel Corp fell 0.15 percent, Singapore Airlines was up 0.12 percent and CapitaLand, CapitaLand Mall Trust and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday and remained well into the red throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 603.41 points or 2.09 percent to 28,256.03, while the NASDAQ tumbled 148.00 points or 1.59 percent to 9,150 and the S&P 500 sank 58.14 points or 1.77 percent to 3,225.52. For the week, the Dow shed 2.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 1.8 percent and the S&P fell 2.1 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, as the death toll from the disease continues to rise. Chinese officials said 213 people have died, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to more than 11,800.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income increased more than anticipated in December. Also, the University of Michigan said U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly improved in January.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Friday, weighed down by growing concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $0.58 or 1.1 percent at $51.56 a barrel, the lowest settlement for a front-month contract in nearly six months.

