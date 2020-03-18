Continued Consolidation Called For Malaysia Stocks

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in five straight sessions, plummeting almost 210 points or 16 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,240-point plateau and it's likely to open under pressure again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to suggest heavy selling on COVIC-19 fears. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index dropped 17.57 points or 1.40 percent to finish at 1,239.01 after trading between 1,226.26 and 1,275.23. Volume was 3.488 billion shares worth 2.886 billion ringgit. There were 745 decliners and 221 gainers.

Among the actives, Press Metal cratered 11.50 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings plummeted 11.15 percent, Public Bank plunged 6.33 percent, Axiata tumbled 5.29 percent, Petronas Dagangan surged 5.05 percent, Genting skidded 4.02 percent, CIMB Group retreated 4.01 percent, RHB Capital surrendered 2.99 percent, IOI Corporation sank 2.74 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 2.56 percent, Dialog Group climbed 2.41 percent, Sime Darby Plantations dropped 2.16 percent, Digi.com advanced 2.04 percent, Sime Darby shed 1.75 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 1.60 percent, Top Glove lost 1.54 percent, Maybank fell 1.36 percent, MISC slid 1.08 percent, Maxis gained 1.07 percent, Genting Malaysia rose 0.95 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong increased 0.78 percent, Petronas Chemical was up 0.69 percent and AMMB Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street remains negative as stocks moved sharply lower again on Wednesday, extending recent weakness.

The Dow plummeted 1,338.46 points or 6.30 percent to end at 19,898.92, while the NASDAQ dropped 344.94 points or 4.70 percent to 6,989.84 and the S&P 500 tumbled 131.09 points or 5.18 percent to 2,398.10.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on Tuesday's strong gains amid continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 13.6 percent. The sell-off by gold stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery plunged $47.90 to $1,477.90 an ounce

Crude oil prices crashed to their lowest level in 18 years on Wednesday as growing worries about an imminent recession due to the coronavirus outbreak raised concerns about global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $6.58 or 24 percent at $20.37 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2002.

