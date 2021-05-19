Continued Consolidation Called For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had gained more than a dozen points or 0.9 percent. The Kuala Composite Index now rests just above the 1,580-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on growing concerns over rising inflation and the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials, properties and telecoms were mitigated by support from the glove makers.

For the day, the index sank 10.80 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 1,580.52 after trading between 1,574.28 and 1,591.32. Volume was 5.742 billion shares worth 4.039 billion ringgit. There were 905 decliners and 228 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata plunged 3.76 percent, while CIMB Group skidded 2.10 percent, Dialog Group lost 0.69 percent, Digi.com tumbled 2.56 percent, Genting tanked 3.13 percent, Genting Malaysia plummeted 4.73 percent, Hartalega Holdings surged 3.77 percent, IHH Healthcare and Maybank both sank 1.31 percent, Maxis fell 0.64 percent, MISC slid 0.58 percent, Petronas Chemicals surrendered 1.72 percent, PPB Group eased 0.11 percent, Press Metal retreated 1.89 percent, RHB Capital and Sime Darby Plantations both dropped 1.34 percent, Sime Darby declined 1.78 percent, Supermax skyrocketed 8.19 percent, Telekom Malaysia shed 1.19 percent, Tenaga Nasional dipped 0.20 percent, Top Glove soared 2.06 percent and IOI Corporation, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Public Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened firmly in the red on Wednesday, pared some of the losses but still ended in negative territory.

The Dow shed 164.62 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 33,896.04, while the NASDAQ eased 3.90 points or 0.03 percent to end at 13,299.74 and the S&P 500 fell 12.15 points or 0.29 percent to close at 4,115.68.

The lower open on Wall Street preceded the release of minutes from the FOMC's latest meeting, which showed that members debated whether or not increasing inflation may be more than "transitory."

The minutes also showed that the central bank may start to discuss when to start rolling back asset purchases, especially as the country continues to make headway against Covid-19.

The European Central Bank could decide to scale back its emergency bond-buying program as early as next month.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, weighed down by an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles, and on worries about outlook for energy demand from Asian countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $2.13 or 3.3 percent at $63.36 a barrel.

