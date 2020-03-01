Continued Consolidation Called For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 45 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,480-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be negative on coronavirus fears, although they're seriously oversold and due for bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open in the red.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index retreated 22.95 points or 1.52 percent to finish at 1,482.64 after trading between 1,473.77 and 1,494.09. Volume was 5.1 billion shares worth 4.7 billion ringgit. There were 1,056 decliners and 124 gainers.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals plunged 6.90 percent, while Petronas Dagangan surged 6.13 percent, Genting and Hap Seng both plummeted 4.07 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings tumbled 3.80 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 3.20 percent, Press Metal retreated 2.92 percent, Hartalega Holdings spiked 2.48 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong declined 2.24 percent, MISC sank 2.19 percent, IOI Corporation dropped 1.88 percent, AMMB Holdings shed 1.86 percent, Dialog Group lost 1.47 percent, Genting Malaysia fell 1.37 percent, Maybank slid 1.17 percent, Public Bank dipped 1.16 percent, Sime Darby was down 0.99 percent, Top Glove gave away 0.88 percent, CIMB Group eased 0.82 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.80 percent, Digi.com and Axiata both sank 0.48 percent and IHH Healthcare added 0.35 percent.

The lead from Wall Street remains soft as stock opened lower on Friday and remained that way for most of the day, although the major averages finished well off session lows and the NASDAQ actually crept into the green.

The Dow shed 357.28 points or 1.39 percent to end at 25,409.28, while the NASDAQ rose 0.89 points or 0.01 percent to 8,567.37 and the S&P 500 fell 24.56 points or 0.82 percent to 2,954.20.

For the week, stocks turned in their worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis. The Dow plunged 12.4 percent, while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ plummeted 11.5 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.

Stocks regained some ground late in the session after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will "act as appropriate to support the economy" amid the evolving risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Escalating concerns about the outbreak continued to weigh on the markets, however, as the disease continues to spread across the globe.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Friday, extending recent losses on growing concerns about energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $2.33 or about 5 percent at $44.76 a barrel, the lowest settlement since December 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.