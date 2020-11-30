Continued Consolidation Called For KOSPI

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 30 points or 1.2 percent to a fresh record closing high. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,590-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative as surging coronavirus cases threaten the imposition of further lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday following profit taking among the financials, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index skidded 42.11 points or 1.60 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,591.34 after peaking at 2,648.66. Volume was 1.28 billion shares worth 20.4 trillion won. There were 511 declines and 331 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plummeted 5.43 percent, while KB Financial plunged 5.42 percent, Hana Financial cratered 4.92 percent, Samsung Electronics sank 2.20 percent, LG Electronics shed 2.62 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.32 percent, Samsung SDI tanked 3.27 percent, LG Chem retreated 1.23 percent, Lotte Chemical fell 1.74 percent, S-Oil dropped 1.28 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 3.62 percent, POSCO declined 2.30 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.06 percent, KEPCO surrendered 2.05 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.28 percent and Kia Motors lost 1.53 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks spent most of Monday in the red and finished that way, cutting into the gains from last week.

The Dow dropped 271.07 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 29,639.30, while the NASDAQ eased 7.11 points or 0.06 percent to end at 12,198.74 and the S&P 500 fell 16.67 points or 0.46 percent to close at 3,621.66.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected profit taking following strength in the markets over the past few sessions - while surging coronavirus cases add to the negative sentiment.

Reports that the Trump administration may add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies is also weighing on the markets.

Traders largely shrugged off the latest upbeat news regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine. Moderna (MRNA) announced that a phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate indicates an efficacy of 94.1 percent.

Crude oil futures pared early losses and ended slightly lower Monday as traders looked ahead to the meeting of OPEC and its allies, which will consider extending large output cuts that are currently in place. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.19 or 0.4 percent at $45.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release final Q3 GDP numbers and November trade data later this morning. GDP is expected to rise 1.9 percent on quarter and fall 1.3 percent on year after sinking 3.2 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year in the previous three months.

Imports are tipped to add 0.2 percent on year after falling 5.8 percent in October. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.8 percent after dipping 3.6 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus in October was $5.98 billion.

