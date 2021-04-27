Continued Consolidation Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sinking more than 55 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,960-point plateau and it's tipped to open under mild pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement later today. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and largely flat and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index fell 5.20 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 5,959.62 after trading between 5,950.87 and 6,003.92.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 2.30 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.50 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia spiked 3.06 percent, Bank Central Asia jumped 1.91 percent, Bank Mandiri climbed 1.26 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.72 percent, Indosat skidded 1.50 percent, Indocement retreated 1.38 percent, Semen Indonesia surrendered 2.14 percent, Indofood Suskes tumbled 2.25 percent, United Tractors rose 0.23 percent, Astra International lost 1.78 percent, Astra Agro Lestari advanced 0.81 percent, Vale Indonesia gained 0.46 percent, Timah declined 2.16 percent, Bumi Resources plunged 3.12 percent and Jasa Marga and Aneka Tambang were unchanged.

There's not much guidance from Wall Street as the major averages spent Tuesday's session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 3.36 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 33,984.93, while the NASDAQ shed 48.56 points or 0.34 percent to end at 14,090.22 and the S&P 500 eased 0.90 points or 0.02 percent to close at 4,186.72.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as many traders stuck to the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision later today. The Fed is widely expected to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy, but traders will look for any changes to the accompanying statement that may signal a shift in the near future.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board said consumer confidence spiked in April, hitting its highest level since February 2020.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday as OPEC's decision to gradually increase oil output helped offset concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $1.03 or 1.7 percent at $62.94 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.