Continued Consolidation Called For Hong Kong Stocks

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the six-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 1,140 points or 3.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,040-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative recession fears and demand concerns. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, gains from the properties and mixed performances from the oil companies and casinos.

For the day, the index fell 49.58 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 26,042.69 after trading between 25,778.22 and 26,092.62.

Among the actives, New World Development surged 2.75 percent, while Hengan International plummeted 2.24 percent, Wharf Real Estate soared 2.22 percent, Tencent Holdings plunged 1.57 percent, AAC Technologies spiked 1.33 percent, Techtronic Industries tumbled 1.28 percent, China Mengniu Dairy jumped 1.19 percent, BOC Hong Kong skidded 1.13 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties climbed 0.98 percent, CNOOC dropped 0.84 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical sank 0.64 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 0.52 percent, China Mobile advanced 0.46 percent, Sands China added 0.42 percent, AIA Group gained 0.41 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.38 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.21 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 0.17 percent, WH Group was up 0.14 percent, Galaxy Entertainment eased 0.10 percent and China Life Insurance and CITIC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is poor as stocks moved sharply lower on Wednesday, extending Tuesday's losses and sending the major averages to their lowest closing levels in a month.

The Dow shed 494.42 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 26,078.62, the NASDAQ lost 123.44 points or 1.56 percent to 7,785.25 and the S&P 500 fell 52.64 points or 1.79 percent to 2,887.61.

The sell-off on Wall Street came on disappointing jobs data from payroll processor ADP, which said private sector employment climbed less than expected.

Investors are increasingly nervous about Friday's more closely watched monthly jobs report from the Labor Department, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a third straight week and on worries about a likely drop in global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November fell $0.98 or 1.8 percent at $52.64 a barrel.

