Continued Consolidation Called For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Thursday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 850 points or 2.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,230-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on concerns over coronavirus stimulus and falling oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Thursday as losses from the properties, financials and casinos were mitigated by support from the oil companies.

For the day, the index slid 13.35 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 25,230.67 after trading between 25,144.46 and 25,490.02.

Among the actives, Techtronic Industries skyrocketed 10.92 percent, while China Mobile surged 3.60 percent, WH Group soared 2.53 percent, Hang Lung Properties plunged 2.17 percent, Sino Land plummeted 2.16 percent, Sands China tanked 2.10 percent, Tencent Holdings tumbled 2.02 percent, China Resources Land spiked 1.47 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.16 percent, CNOOC accelerated 1.12 percent, CITIC jumped 1.06 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas retreated 0.88 percent, AIA Group declined 0.67 percent, Sun Hing Kai Properties climbed 0.55 percent, BOC Hong Kong and AAC Technologies both surrendered 0.44 percent, Galaxy Entertainment sank 0.42 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical advanced 0.39 percent, New World Development dropped 0.37 percent, Ping An Insurance shed 0.36 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.23 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.21 percent, Wharf Real Estate fell 0.15 percent, China Mengniu Dairy slid 0.14 percent and Henderson Land was unchanged.

Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks were lackluster on Thursday, lingering near the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The Dow shed 80.12 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 27,896.72, while the NASDAQ added 30.26 points or 0.27 percent to end at 11,042.50 and the S&P 500 fell 6.92 points or 0.20 percent to close at 3,373.43.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders kept an eye on developments in Washington, where Democrats and White House officials remain at an impasse over a coronavirus relief bill.

The ongoing stalemate over a new stimulus bill has raised concerns the economic recovery implied by recent data could stall.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits declined by more than expected last week.

Oil prices were down on Thursday after the International Energy Agency cut its forecast for global oil demand for 2020 to 91.9 million barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dipped $0.28 or 0.66 percent at $42.27, after having jumped 2.6 percent on Wednesday.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product later today, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.1 percent on quarter and 9.0 percent on year. That follows the 5.3 percent quarterly decline and the 9.1 percent yearly drop in the three months prior.

