Continued Consolidation Called For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday ended the seven-day winning streak in which it had skyrocketed more than 2,050 points or 9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 25,050-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking expected following recent rallies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished barely lower on Wednesday following losses form the oil and insurance companies and a mixed picture from the properties.

For the day, the index fell 7.49 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 25,049.73 after trading between 24,968.30 and 25,303.78.

Among the actives, Wharf Real Estate plummeted 4.46 percent, while Tencent Holdings surged 2.86 percent, Sino Land plummeted 2.47 percent, China Resources Land soared 1.98 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tanked 1.90 percent, Power Assets tumbled 1.32 percent, China Mengniu Dairy skidded 1.30 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas retreated 1.24 percent, AAC Technologies and WH Group both declined 1.16 percent, AIA Group and Hang Seng Bank both surrendered 1.01 percent, Techtronic Industries dropped 0.93 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical jumped 0.75 percent, BOC Hong Kong sank 0.60 percent, China Life Insurance shed 0.59 percent, New World Development climbed 0.54 percent, CNOOC lost 0.52 percent, Sands China advanced 0.44 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.38 percent, China Mobile fell 0.27 percent, CITIC slid 0.12 percent, Pin An Insurance eased 0.06 percent and Galaxy Entertainment was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks saw considerable volatility Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement before eventually ending mixed.

The Dow dropped 282.31 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 26,989.99, while the NASDAQ added 66.59 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 10,020.35 and the S&P 500 fell 17.04 points or 0.53 percent to close at 3,190.14.

The continued advance by the Nasdaq partly reflected notable gains by big-name tech companies like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), which jumped by 2.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, to new record closing highs.

Meanwhile, the lower closes by the Dow and the S&P 500 came even though both indexes briefly turned positive after the Fed indicated interest rates are likely to remain at current near-zero levels through 2022.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Wednesday as the dollar weakened after the Fed indicated that interest rates will remain near zero through the end of 2022. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July settled at $39.60 a barrel, gaining $0.66 or 1.7 percent.

