Continued Consolidation Called For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, dropping more than 250 points or 1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 23,130-point plateau and it's looking at another red light for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed geopolitical concerns between the United States and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the properties and casinos and mixed performances from the oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index retreated 168.60 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 23,132.76 after trading between 22,779.62 and 23,451.78.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 10.27 percent, while AAC Technologies plunged 3.78 percent, Tencent Holdings tanked 2.81 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 2.10 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) soared 1.69 percent, New World Development skidded 1.61 percent, CNOOC sank 1.12 percent, China Resources Land jumped 1.00 percent, Galaxy Entertainment retreated 0.85 percent, China Life Insurance declined 0.82 percent, Sands China surrendered 0.81 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.80 percent, Ping An Insurance gained 0.59 percent, CITIC added 0.55 percent, China Mobile shed 0.46 percent, BOC Hong Kong rose 0.46 percent, AIA Group increased 0.31 percent, WH Group was up 0.16 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.16 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened higher on Thursday and stayed that way through much of the session before falling under pressure late and ending in the red.

The Dow shed 147.63 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 25,400.64, while the NASDAQ lost 43.37 points or 0.46 percent to end at 9,368.99 and the S&P 500 fell 6.40 points or 0.21 percent to close at 3,029.73.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street was attributed to President Donald Trump announcing plans to hold a news conference about China later today. China has recently stepped up efforts to curtail Hong Kong's independence, raising concerns that Trump may announce new measures that ramp up recent tensions with China.

The strength seen for much of the day came following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing a continued decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday, driven by a drop in gasoline inventories in the U.S. amid an increase in demand thanks to reopening of businesses in almost all the states in the country. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.90 or 2.7 percent at $33.71 a barrel.

