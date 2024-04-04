Continued Consolidation Called For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Thursday's holiday for the Ching Ming Festival, the Hong Kong stock market had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 540 points or 3.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 16,725-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks, oil companies and technology issues.

For the day, the index stumbled 206.40 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 16,725.10 after trading between 16,689.19 and 16,926.85.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group lost 0.92 percent, while Alibaba Health Info surrendered 3.26 percent, ANTA Sports weakened 2.03 percent, China Life Insurance slid 0.73 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rallied 1.39 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 2.98 percent, CITIC plummeted 6.68 percent, CNOOC eased 0.10 percent, Country Garden advanced 0.61 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical retreated 2.67 percent, Galaxy Entertainment shed 0.98 percent, Hang Lung Properties added 0.50 percent, Henderson Land skidded 1.30 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas was down 0.34 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.50 percent, JD.com dropped 1.25 percent, Lenovo tanked 3.35 percent, Li Ning declined 2.56 percent, Meituan stumbled 2.42 percent, New World Development fell 0.82 percent, Techtronic Industries slumped 2.19 percent, Xiaomi Corporation plunged 4.42 percent and WuXi Biologics sank 1.13 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and spent much of the day in positive territory before a late plunge sent them deep into the red.

The Dow plummeted 530.16 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 38,596.98, while the NASDAQ tumbled 228.38 points or 1.40 percent to close at 16,049.08 and the S&P 500 sank 64.28 points or 1.23 percent to end at 5,147.21.

The late-day sell-off on Wall Street came amid a continued surge by the price of crude oil, which advanced for the fifth straight session and reached its highest levels since last October - raising concerns higher that energy prices will keep inflation elevated and convince the Federal Reserve to hold off on lowering interest rates.

Oil prices moved higher on Thursday, extending recent gains amid concerns about supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.16 or 1.4 percent at $86.59 a barrel, gaining for a fifth straight session.

Earlier in the session, stocks benefited from a positive reaction to a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected last week.

The advance by jobless claims generated some optimism about the outlook for interest rates, although the likelihood of a rate cut in June remains uncertain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.