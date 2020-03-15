Continued Consolidation Called For China Shares

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 110 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,890-point plateau and it's likely in store for continued selling pressure on Monday.

The global forecast took a major hit when the U.S. Federal Reserve took emergency action on Sunday to combat the rapidly accelerating Covid-19 crisis. The Fed slashed its benchmark lending rate from 1-1.25 percent to 0-0.25 percent and also launched a new round of quantitative easing worth $700 billion to help the U.S. economy deal with the effects of the virus.

The U.S. stock markets did not react well to the news as the depth of the danger to the global economy becomes more apparent; Dow futures suggest a slide of 1,000 points when it opens later today.

The CI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index dropped 36.06 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 2,887.43 after trading between 2,799.98 and 2,910.88. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 19.57 points or 1.08 percent to end at 1,798.99.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.32 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.56 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.76 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 2.20 percent, China Life Insurance plunged 3.087 percent, Ping An Insurance sank 2.53 percent, PetroChina slid 0.59 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 1.94 percent, China Shenhua Energy declined 1.41 percent, Gemdale eased 0.34 percent, Poly Developments was down 1.71 percent and China Vanke dipped 1.67 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks surged on Friday, rebounding from their worst session in more than 30 years a day earlier.

The Dow skyrocketed 1,985.00 points or 9.36 percent to finish at 23,185.62, while the NASDAQ surged 673.07 points or 9.35 percent to 7,874.88 and the S&P 500 soared 230.38 points or 9.29 percent to 2,711.02. But for the week, the Dow plummeted 10.4 percent, the NASDAQ fell 8.2 percent and the S&P sank 8.8 percent.

The late-day spike on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency - which would free up as much as $50 billion in additional funding to combat the outbreak.

Adding to the positive sentiment, a coronavirus test developed by Swiss drug giant Roche has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA - which said this is the first commercially distributed diagnostic test to receive emergency authorization during the coronavirus outbreak.

In U.S. economic news, the University of Michigan reported a modest deterioration in consumer sentiment in March in light of the rampant fear over the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent sell-off on Wall Street.

Crude oil futures pared most of their early gains and settled just modestly higher Friday as traders weighed global crude supply position against economic stimulus. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April ended up $0.23 or 0.7 percent at $31.73. Crude oil futures lost more than 22% in the week, the biggest weekly loss in more than 11 years.

Closer to home, China is scheduled to release a batch of data today, including February figures for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.

Retail sales are predicted to add 0.8 percent on year after climbing 8.0 percent in January. Industrial production is tipped to gain 1.5 percent after rising 6.9 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 2.8 percent, slowing from 5.4 percent a month earlier.

