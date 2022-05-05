Continued Consolidation Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Thursday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 15 points or 0.9 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,580-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on concerns for the outlook for interest rates and the global economy. The European and U.S. markets were solidly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the telecoms, financials and glove makers, while the plantations offered mild support.

For the day, the index dropped 17.45 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 1,582.98 after trading between 1,576.84 and 1,615.17. Volume was 2.682 billion shares worth 2.379 billion ringgit. There were 628 decliners and 380 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata tumbled 3.13 percent, while CIMB Group retreated 1.73 percent, Dialog Group shed 0.80 percent, Digi.com plummeted 5.50 percent, Genting climbed 1.08 percent, Genting Malaysia jumped 1.31 percent, Hartalega Holdings slid 0.45 percent, IHH Healthcare eased 0.15 percent, INARI plunged 4.93 percent, IOI Corporation advanced 1.07 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong stumbled 1.90 percent, Maybank sank 0.88 percent, Maxis dropped 1.32 percent, MISC was up 0.38 percent, MRDIY and Sime Darby Plantations both gained 0.57 percent, Petronas Chemicals added 0.78 percent, PPB Group lost 0.70 percent, Press Metal declined 2.50 percent, Public Bank slumped 1.28 percent, RHB Capital tanked 3.20 percent, Sime Darby rose 0.43 percent, Telekom Malaysia surrendered 3.01 percent, Tenaga Nasional and Hong Leong Bank both skidded 1.33 percent and Top Glove fell 0.60 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened under pressure and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed, finishing deep in the red.

The Dow plummeted 1,063 points or 3.12 percent to finish at 32,997.97, while the NASDAQ plunged 647.16 points or 4.99 percent to close at 12,317.16 and the S&P 500 tumbled 153.30 points or 3.56 percent to end at 4,146.87.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on the rally that followed the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, which was less hawkish than some had feared.

But concerns about higher rates, inflation, the economic outlook and the ongoing war in Ukraine remain, contributing to the sharp pullback on Wall Street. A sharp increase in treasury yields also weighed as the yield on the benchmark ten-year note hit to its highest levels in three years.

Traders were also looking ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, benefitting from the European Union proposal to impose sanctions on Russian oil, although prices pared some gains as the dollar rebounded on safe haven buying. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $0.45 or 0.4 percent at $108.26 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.