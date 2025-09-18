BioTech
Contineum Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Data From PIPE-791 Phase 1b PET Trial

September 18, 2025 — 09:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (CTNM) on Thursday announced positive topline data from its PIPE-791 Phase 1b positron emission tomography (PET) trial, which met its primary endpoint.

The Phase 1b study was designed to assess the correlation between pharmacokinetics and lysophosphatidic acid 1 (LPA1) receptor occupancy using PET imaging in healthy volunteers, as well as in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis or progressive multiple sclerosis.

The trial met its primary objectives, demonstrating that PIPE-791 achieved high brain receptor occupancy in healthy volunteers and progressive multiple sclerosis patients, with a clear pharmacokinetic correlation between drug exposure and receptor engagement.

PIPE-791 also showed a safety and tolerability profile consistent with the company's previous clinical studies.

