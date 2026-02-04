Is Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (CTNM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (CTNM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 928 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTNM's full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CTNM has moved about 33.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 3.5%. This means that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Quest Diagnostics (DGX). The stock has returned 6.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Quest Diagnostics' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 449 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.4% so far this year, so CTNM is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Quest Diagnostics falls under the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #196. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.6%.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. and Quest Diagnostics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (CTNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.