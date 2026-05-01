Contineum Reports Positive Data From Phase 1b Trial Of PIPE-791 In Chronic Pain; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (CTNM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported positive topline data from its exploratory Phase 1b trial of PIPE-791, for the non-opioid treatment of chronic osteoarthritis pain (COAP) or chronic low back pain (CLBP). The trial achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating favourable safety and tolerability

PIPE-791 is an LPA1 receptor antagonist in clinical development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic pain.Chronic pain is often associated with neuropathic symptoms caused by aberrant signalling in the central nervous system (CNS).

Trial Details

Phase 1b Trial is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 4-week, crossover trial that enrolled 43 patients, of whom 23 had COAP, and 20 had CLBP.

PIPE-791 was administered orally at 10mg once daily. And the trial design incorporated a washout period for patients prior to the first 4-week treatment period, after which patients crossed over immediately into a second 4-week treatment period without an intervening PIPE-791 washout.

Key Findings

The trial met its primary objective of assessing safety and tolerability, demonstrating an adverse event or AE profile generally consistent with previous PIPE-791 clinical trials.

Most treatment-emergent adverse events were mild to moderate, and no serious AEs were reported, according to the firm.

The efficacy results also included pain intensity, which was assessed using the 11-point Pain-Intensity Numerical Rating Scale (PI-NRS).

Patients treated with PIPE-791 generally demonstrated improvements from baseline in pain that were numerically greater than those in the placebo arm, and results were similar when PI-NRS was evaluated as the weekly average of the worst daily pain level.

Results in overall support for further evaluation of PIPE-791 for the potential treatment of chronic pain.

CTNM has traded between $3.35 and $16.33 over the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trade at $12.82,up 6.48%.

In the afterhours market, CTNM is up 9.20% at $14.

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