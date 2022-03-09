Continental working on shifting production from Russia plant

Contributor
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FERNANDO CARRANZA

Continental is working on identifying locations where it can raise production to compensate for the loss of output at its Kaluga plant in Russia, where production has been suspended, its Chief Executive said on Wednesday.

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Continental is working on identifying locations where it can raise production to compensate for the loss of output at its Kaluga plant in Russia, where production has been suspended, its Chief Executive said on Wednesday.

The supplier previously sold goods from the Kaluga plant, which makes rubber, tyre and plastic products, to some neighbouring states, CEO Nikolai Setzer said, as well as serving the domestic market.

It was too soon to say whether the Kaluga plant would close permanently, Setzer said, speaking at a press conference after the company's annual results.

Continental said on Tuesday it had suspended production at the plant in light of the Ukraine crisis and stopped imports and exports from Russia.

Revenue from Russia represents less than 1% of global revenue, CFO Katja Duerrfeld added. It does not have any plants in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More