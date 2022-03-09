Continental working on shifting production from Russia plant

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - Continental is working on identifying locations where it can raise production to compensate for the loss of output at its Kaluga plant in Russia, where production has been suspended, its Chief Executive said on Wednesday.

The supplier previously sold goods from the Kaluga plant, which makes rubber, tyre and plastic products, to some neighbouring states, CEO Nikolai Setzer said, as well as serving the domestic market.

It was too soon to say whether the Kaluga plant would close permanently, Setzer said, speaking at a press conference after the company's annual results.

Continental said on Tuesday it had suspended production at the plant in light of the Ukraine crisis and stopped imports and exports from Russia.

Revenue from Russia represents less than 1% of global revenue, CFO Katja Duerrfeld added. It does not have any plants in Ukraine.

