Continental won't burden spin-off Vitesco with debt - source

German car parts maker Continental plans to keep its powertrain unit Vitesco largely debt-free in a spin-off planned for the second half of the year, a person familiar with the matter said.

The company's supervisory board is expected to approve the spin-off plans on March 16, the person said.

Continental, whose net debt stood at 4.9 billion euros ($5.96 billion) at end-September, declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

Continental last year delayed plans for the spin-off after equity markets were hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Vitesco's CEO last month said the spin-off was now planned for the second half of 2021.

($1 = 0.8221 euros)

