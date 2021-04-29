Continental shareholders approve Vitesco unit spin off and IPO

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Continental CONG.DE shareholders approved the spin-off and an initial public offering of its Vitesco unit at a shareholders meeting on Thursday.

The car parts maker aims for a listing of its powertrain unit in September.

