Continental sees third quarter margins drop amid semiconductor shortage

Continental reported a 42.4% drop to its earnings before interest and taxes in the third quarter to 419 million euros ($484.11 million) on Wednesday, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.2%, as a global semiconductor shortage dampened car production.

Its automotive technologies division was particularly hard hit, reporting a loss to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 81.5 million euros, while the rubber technologies division remained profitable with an adjusted EBIT of 496.5 million euros despite rising logistics and energy costs.

