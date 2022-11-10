Continental sees further energy and labour cost inflation next year

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Continental CONG.DE said it expects energy and labour costs to increase further next year and is already telling customers they will need to pick up the price, Chief Financial Officer Katja Duerrfeld said in an analyst call on Thursday.

Duerrfeld also said Continental expected its adjusted earnings margin to be at the upper end of the 4.7-5.7% guidance for 2022, with further price increases to boost revenues in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More)

