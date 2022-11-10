Continental sees further energy and labour cost inflation next year

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 10, 2022 — 09:54 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Continental CONG.DE said it expects energy and labour costs to increase further next year and is already telling customers they will need to pick up the price, Chief Financial Officer Katja Duerrfeld said in an analyst call on Thursday.

Duerrfeld also said Continental expected its adjusted earnings margin to be at the upper end of the 4.7-5.7% guidance for 2022, with further price increases to boost revenues in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.