Continental sees drop in sales, margin in Q2

Car parts supplier Continental reported a drop in sales in the second quarter to 9.4 billion euros ($9.62 billion) from 9.9 billion last year, with a margin of 4.4%, in line with the company's earlier warnings of a subdued start to the year.

In preliminary results released by Continental on Wednesday, the automotive group sector reported a negative adjusted EBIT margin of -2.3%, while the tyres division reported the highest margin at 13.8%.

Adjusted free cash flow for the Group came in at -687 million euros, the supplier reported, far below consensus of -225 million euros.

The company is due to report second-quarter results on August 9.

($1 = 0.9771 euros)

